Troops launch search operation in Shopian, Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 22:
A day after three policemen were abducted and killed by militants, forces Saturday launched a massive cordon and search operation in twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama in south Kashmir.
Police, CRPF and army men launched cordon and search operation (CASO) in over dozen villages of Pulwama early this morning
The troops conducted search operation in villages including Lassipora, Armulla, Alliepora, Bhatnoor, Gadbugh, Nowpora Payen and Hajidarpora areas of Pulwama district.
During the combing operation, troops conducted intense house to house searches.
However, no contact was established with the militants during the operation.
The joint contingent of police, CRPF and army also conducted searches in about a dozen villages in Shopian district.
The clashes broke out during the CASO at Shermal in Shopian after youth came out on roads and pelted stones on the force personnel.
The security men retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and resorting to heavy baton charge to disperse the protestors. The clashes continued for about an hour.
The combing operation in twin districts were launched after militants abducted and killed three militants in Shopian yesterday.
Police has blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen militants for the killings.