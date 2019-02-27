Troops in JK on high alert

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 26:
The major security establishments were put on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir as part of preparedness to foil any retaliatory action from Pakistan or attack by the militants in the aftermath of Indian air strikes inside Pakistan.
Sources said all security camps and airports in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were put on high alert as part of the set precedence.
They said high alert has been sounded as per set rules and it was a normal procedure.
The security establishments including Army’s brigade headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir, northern command headquarters in Udhampur, Leh based corps headquarters, Srinagar-based 15 corps headquarters and various other security camps have been put on high alert.
The IAF station in Srinagar, which is situated near Srinagar International airport, is already categorised as hypersensitive and all the precautionary measures have been taken to prevent any possible event, said an officer.
He said troops guarding the LoC and International Border (IB) were also put on alert so that they retaliate to any eventuality from Pakistan.