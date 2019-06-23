Troops fully prepared to deal with any situation: Army chief

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army chief General Bipin Rawat accompanied by Army Commander, Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the Akhnoor sector on Saturday and asserted that troops are ready to deal with any situation.

“The army chief was briefed and updated about the prevailing situation in Akhnoor sector by GoC 16 Corps Lt Gen Paramjit Singh and other army officers,” defence spokesman said.

He said General Rawat reviewed the preparations of troops to respond to ceasefire violations, counter infiltration grid and preparation to deal with provocations by enemy on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

“The army chief was also briefed on infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold,” the spokesman said.

He said General Rawat interacted with the men and officers and commended them for selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

“He was appreciative of the synergy between J&K Police, civil administration, BSF and the Army. He appreciated the motivation and high morale of 16 Corps. During the interaction, army chief awarded on the spot Commendation Cards to five army men for their gallant action in the face of the enemy,” the spokesman said.

He said General Rawat asserted that troops are ready to deal with any situation and conveyed his appreciation to the citizens residing along the LoC and IB for providing all the support to the troops in maintaining vigil in their areas.



