Troops conduct series of CASOs in Pulwama, Shopian

Javid SofiPulwama, Jan 10:
The forces launched a string of Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in four villages of twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama in south Kashmir.
A CASO was launched by troops at Nargistan village of Tral in Pulwama district in early morning.
Following inputs about suspicious movement, searches were launched in the area, a police official said.
The forces personnel conducted door to door search operation in the village.
The combing operation was called off by troops after no militant was found in the area.
In the afternoon, a CASO was launched by troops in Karewas of Gusoo village in Pulwama district.
A police official said a joint team of army, CRPF and SOG of J&K police laid siege around a huge area in village Karewas after receiving inputs about presence of a militant hideout there.
The locals informed that forces used drones during the operation, which was called off at around 1 pm after nothing was found.
A cordon and search operation was also launched by troops in Amirabad, Tral in the evening.
The operation ended peacefully.
Another search operation was launched by troops in Handew village of Shopian during intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
However, the operation was called off after few hours as no contact was established by militants.