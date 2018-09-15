Troops conduct search operations in Udhampur

PTIJammu, Sep 14:
Acting on reports of suspicious movement, forces carried out a massive search operation over a vast area in Udhampur district on Friday, a senior police officer said.
The search operation in Sunari, Kembal and adjoining areas was jointly carried out by police, the Army and the CRPF after locals reported the presence of unidentified people carrying rucksacks in the area, Senior Superintendent of Police Rayees Mohammad Bhat said.
He said no immediate signs or incriminating evidence were found during the operation to point at the presence of "nefarious persons".
The SSP requested people to not panic but asked them to stay alert.
The searches were carried out a day after three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a fierce gunfight at Kakriyal in Reasi district.