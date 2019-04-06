Troops allegedly thrash driver in Anantnag

April 06, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Army men Saturday allegedly dragged a truck driver out of his vehicle and severely thrashed him before fleeing from the spot in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, locals said.

The victim was identified as Yawar Ahmed Malik, a resident of Bijbehara area. Locals said Malik was pulled out of the vehicle by Army men and beaten for about 15 minutes before he was rescued by people at highway in Batengoo area of the district.

Following the incident, locals including men and women converged at the spot.

Sensing trouble the army men left the youth injured and fled from the spot, said a local.

The residents protested and blocked the road, demanded an end to the daily high-handedness on the highway.