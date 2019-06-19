Troopers commit suicide in north Kashmir

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An army man on Tuesday committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service rifle in Kandi area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Sources told local news-gathering agency CNS that the army man of 47 RR, posted at Kandi area, shot himself while on duty in the wee hours.

Following the gunshot, the colleagues rushed towards the army man and found him in a pool of blood, they said, adding that the army man was taken to a nearby military hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer while confirming the incident said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been started.

Meanwhile a Border Security Force (BSF) man also allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Singhpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources said that the BSF trooper namely Constable Rajendra Minj (belt number 143302319) of 70 Bn BSF shot himself while he was on duty at Battalion headquarters today afternoon. Sources added that he was declared brought dead in the hospital.(CNS)