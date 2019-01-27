Trooper shoots himself dead in north Kashmir

Baramulla:
An army man committed suicide by shooting self with his service rifle in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
“Lance Naik, Hemant Kumar Panday of 46 RR today shoots himself at an army camp in Baramulla while he was on duty,” a police officer told local newsgathering GNS, adding that the soldier suffered serious injuries in the incident.
The incident took place at army's 19 Infantry Brigade in Baramulla where Panday was posted as guard duty, he said.
Following the gunshot, the colleagues rushed towards the soldier and found him in a pool of blood, he said, adding that the soldier was immediately taken to a nearby health facility where doctors declared him brought dead.
After conducting the post-mortem in the hospital, the body will be flown to his native place in Orissa, he said. It could not be immediately known why the soldier took this extreme step, he said. Meanwhile, the officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been taken up.