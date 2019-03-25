Trooper killed along LoC

March 25, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

A trooper injured in Saturday’s firing in the Poonch sector of along the Line of Control (LoC) succumbed to his Injuries.

The killed has been identified as Hari Bhakar of the Army’s Grenadiers infantry regiment of Nagaur, Rajasthan.

The LoC firing started in Shahpur and Kerni areas of Poonch around 5.30 pm Saturday and continued intermittently through the night.

Bhakar had on Saturday received grave injuries during the firing along the LoC and was evacuated to the nearest field hospital for immediate treatment where he succumbed later.

Jammu-based Defence PRO said, “Unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army started Saturday evening in which heavy weapons and rockets were fired. Our troops retaliated in strong measure, inflicting adequate damage and casualties to Pakistan Army.”

He said the mortal remains of Bhakar were transported in a helicopter from Poonch to Udhampur Sunday afternoon from where they would be transported to Jaipur via a service aircraft in the evening.

Bhakar is the second trooper killed LoC firing during the past four days.

On Thursday, 24-year-old Yash Paul was killed along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.







