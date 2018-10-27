Trooper injured in stone-pelting, dies: Army

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 26:
An Army man died at a hospital on Friday after he sustained head injuries during stone-pelting by a group of youth in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, army said.
"Sepoy Rajendra Singh was part of a quick reaction team which was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy on Thursday. At around 1800 hrs, when the convoy was passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction near NH-44, few youths hurled stones at the vehicle and Singh was injured after being hit by a stone directly on the head," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
He said Singh was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital where the soldier succumbed to injuries.
A resident of Uttarakhand's Badena village, Singh had joined the Army in 2016 and is survived by his parents.
The Army on Friday also paid tributes to him and two other army men -- Lance Naik Brajesh Kumar, Sepoy Ngamsiamliana -- who were killed in separate anti-militancy operations in valley.
"In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh cantonment here, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps of the Army Lt Gen A K Bhatt and all ranks paid homage to the slain army men,” an army official said.
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and representatives from various security agencies also joined in paying the last respects to the slain army men.