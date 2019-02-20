About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Trooper injured in Pulwama gunfight succumbs after 7 days

Published at February 20, 2019 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)402views


Trooper injured in Pulwama gunfight succumbs after 7 days

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 19:

 An Army man, who was critically injured in a gunfight with militants seven days ago at Ratnipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, has succumbed to injuries in a military hospital here.
Official sources said Sandeep Kumar of 10 PARA succumbed to injuries at army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh here.
On Feb 12, an army man 50 RR was killed while as Sepoy Sandeep Kumar and Naik Chander of 10 PARA suffered injuries during the gunfight at Ratnipora.
A local militant Hilal Ahmad Rather was also killed in the encounter. GNS

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top