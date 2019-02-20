Trooper injured in Pulwama gunfight succumbs after 7 days

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 19:
An Army man, who was critically injured in a gunfight with militants seven days ago at Ratnipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, has succumbed to injuries in a military hospital here.
Official sources said Sandeep Kumar of 10 PARA succumbed to injuries at army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh here.
On Feb 12, an army man 50 RR was killed while as Sepoy Sandeep Kumar and Naik Chander of 10 PARA suffered injuries during the gunfight at Ratnipora.
A local militant Hilal Ahmad Rather was also killed in the encounter. GNS