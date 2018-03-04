Trooper injured in landmine blast

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch:
An army trooper was injured on Saturday in a landmine blast along LoC in Khari Karmara Sector of Poonch district.
Official sources said that during patrolling the trooper accidentally stepped on a landmine, which exploded inflicting severe injuries on him.
Sources added that he was immediately shifted to the Military Hospital Poonch where doctors referred him to command hospital Udhampur for advance treatment; his condition was stated to be stable.
Injured trooper is identified as NK Ahire Nelesh of 15 MLI unit presently located at forward posts of Khari Karmara area of Poonch.
Meanwhile, Army destroyed unexploded mortar shells at village Balakote in Mendhar Sub Division of Poonch district.
A police official said that, two bombs of mortar fired by Pakistan army were found by villagers in Balakote Village near LoC.
These unexploded bombs were found inside the village in proximity of houses and local population, he added.
He informed that the information was conveyed by the villagers to the Indian Army.
On receipt of information, Army’s expert bomb disposal team from the local formation was dispatched to the village, police said.
He further stated that the team dug out these unexploded live bombs in the village and destroyed them at a safe place.
“The operation was done most swiftly by bomb disposal team ensuring no loss of life and property or any collateral damage,” he added.
