About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Trooper injured along LoC

Published at January 14, 2019 12:06 AM 0Comment(s)189views


Trooper injured along LoC

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Jan 13:

 An Army man was injured on Sunday in the firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials said.
The Army man, manning a forward post, was hit by a bullet in Keri sector and hospitalised, they said.
Two army personnel have been killed and several others injured along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch since the beginning of this year.
The Army major and an Army man were killed when an improvised explosive device went off in Naushera sector of Rajouri on Friday.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top