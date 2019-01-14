Trooper injured along LoC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 13:
An Army man was injured on Sunday in the firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials said.
The Army man, manning a forward post, was hit by a bullet in Keri sector and hospitalised, they said.
Two army personnel have been killed and several others injured along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch since the beginning of this year.
The Army major and an Army man were killed when an improvised explosive device went off in Naushera sector of Rajouri on Friday.