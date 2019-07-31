Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs' abstention in RS

July 31, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti entered into a war of words on twitter after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers abstained during passing of Triple Talaq bill from Rajya Sabha.



"Fail to understand the need to pass the triple talaq bill especially since the Supreme Court had already declared it illegal. Undue interference seemingly to punish Muslims. Given the current state of the economy, should this really have been a priority?' Mehbooba Mufti, who is the president of PDP, wrote on twitter.



However, Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of National Conference (NC), was among the first to call her out.

"Mehbooba Mufti ji, you might want to check how your members voted on this bill before tweeting. I understand they abstained which helped the government with the numbers needed to pass the bill. You can’t help the government & then fail to understand need to pass!' Omar tweeted.