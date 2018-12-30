Triple talaq bill in RS on Monday, Cong, others set to oppose it

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
The contentious triple talaq bill seeking to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha Monday, even as the Congress has said it will not allow its passage in the present form.
The ruling BJP has issued a whip in the Upper House asking its members to be present.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the bill in the Upper House. The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha -- 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing it -- on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition.
Prasad had on Friday claimed the bill will find support in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP-led NDA lacks numbers.
The bill is listed in the Rajya Sabha's legislative agenda for Monday.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal told reporters in Kochi Saturday the party would join hands with others to prevent the bill from getting passed in the House.
He said 10 opposition parties had openly come out against the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 when it was introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Even the parties which support the government on various issues, including the AIADMK, have opposed the bill, said Venugopal, who is also a Congress floor strategist.
The opposition has questioned the stringent provisions like criminalisation of a civil wrong in the triple talaq bill.
The Opposition has been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'Joint Select Committee' of Parliament for further scrutiny.
On Thursday, the government rejected the Opposition's contention the bill it was aimed at targeting a particular community.
Piloting the bill, Prasad had said there should be no politics on the bill, stressing it was not against any particular community.