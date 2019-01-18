Tried my best as CM to ensure justice to victim: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 17:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said during her tenure as Chief Minister she tried her best to ensure justice to rape and murder of eight-year-old nomad girl in Kathua.
Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba lambasted at her former ally in government Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said instead of condemning the gruesome incident, the party legislators staged protests in favour of the rapists.
“As a CM I tried my best to ensure justice was done. Can only hope that the accused are punished severely so that no other girl has to endure such pain and trauma,” Mehbooba tweeted.
“Today marks a year since the horrific rape & murder of an eight year old girl in Kathua. Sadly , instead of condemning such a gruesome incident, BJP lawmakers staged protests in favour of the rapists. Even a crime like rape was communalised & passions were stoked to justify it,” she further tweeted.