Tributes paid to slain Cricketer at Anantnag

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tribute was paid to the slain cricketer Jahangir Ahmad War in Anantnag today, who lost his life yesterday while playing cricket.

A condolence meeting was held at Sports Stadium Anantnag before the commencement of today’s matches in which District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Anantnag Noor Ul Haq Andrabi, ZPEO Anantnag, Technical officials, field Staff, members of Activity Section DYSSO Anantnag, besides the players of U 17 Baramulla and Anantnag were present. Two minutes silence was observed and Fateh khawani was also held for the departed soul.

In his condolence address, DDC Anantnag advised the players not to lose their heart and face the challenges with courage and valour, which will be the greatest tribute to the Braveheart, who lost his life while playing. The DDC expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. The players had tied black bands on their shoulders as a mark of respect during the game. It was also decided that the closing ceremony of the tournament would be observed in a simple way.