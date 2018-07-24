About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tribute to Shujaat

Rao Farman Ali Malik

I ruddily prepared the death

Alas! You’d a plot to kill

I turned immortal

You got a defeat

Of course-death keeps no calendar 

But-no guns swords and Spears 

Nobody slaughtered anyone died 

Never care the crazy Death!

One – who lived his time?

The fatality is existent 

Life is but a shadow

Bereavement most brutal

The innocence betrayed and killed 

Dread, Dread saves me from the Dread

The irrational Dread!

Balanced all, brought all to mind

Those I fought I do not detest

Although, I clue life’s preciousness 

Wore the shroud my foes do weep!

I’d pass inheritors bequest

Dedicated the life to people

Eagerly draught refrain of goblet

Everyman hadn’t luck of glory

Service to people gave the dignity

Art and thoughts give kissing’s to sky

Garden nightingale hushed to chant

The sweet lore of love and life

The dear call of logic and reason

Raison d'être of my death

 

 

raofarmanali@gmail.com

 

 

 

