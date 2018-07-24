Tribute to Shujaat

Rao Farman Ali Malik
I ruddily prepared the death
Alas! You’d a plot to kill
I turned immortal
You got a defeat
Of course-death keeps no calendar
But-no guns swords and Spears
Nobody slaughtered anyone died
Never care the crazy Death!
One – who lived his time?
The fatality is existent
Life is but a shadow
Bereavement most brutal
The innocence betrayed and killed
Dread, Dread saves me from the Dread
The irrational Dread!
Balanced all, brought all to mind
Those I fought I do not detest
Although, I clue life’s preciousness
Wore the shroud my foes do weep!
I’d pass inheritors bequest
Dedicated the life to people
Eagerly draught refrain of goblet
Everyman hadn’t luck of glory
Service to people gave the dignity
Art and thoughts give kissing’s to sky
Garden nightingale hushed to chant
The sweet lore of love and life
The dear call of logic and reason
Raison d'être of my death
raofarmanali@gmail.com