About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir

Tribunal to hold sittings over Jamat ban on July 13

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Divisional Commissioners office Jammu on July 13, following the declaration of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association.
The Tribunal will hold the sittings from 10.30 am onwards. It is presided over by Judge Delhi High Court Justice Chander Shekhar.
The Tribunal has informed that those who are interested in giving evidence may “file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.”

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir

Tribunal to hold sittings over Jamat ban on July 13

              

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Divisional Commissioners office Jammu on July 13, following the declaration of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association.
The Tribunal will hold the sittings from 10.30 am onwards. It is presided over by Judge Delhi High Court Justice Chander Shekhar.
The Tribunal has informed that those who are interested in giving evidence may “file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.”

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;