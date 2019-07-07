Tribunal to hold sittings over Jamat ban on July 13

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Divisional Commissioners office Jammu on July 13, following the declaration of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association.

The Tribunal will hold the sittings from 10.30 am onwards. It is presided over by Judge Delhi High Court Justice Chander Shekhar.

The Tribunal has informed that those who are interested in giving evidence may “file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.”