Tribunal to hold sittings at Srinagar on Aug 2, 3

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Srinagar on August 2 and 3 in the Court Room of FC Revenue at DC officer Srinagar to decide on the declaration of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association.

The Tribunal will meet 10 am onwards.

“Those interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal,” a statement said.