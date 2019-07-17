About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tribunal to hold sittings at Leh on July 20, 22

Pursuant to the declaration of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Leh (Ladakh) July 20 and 22, 2019 at District Court Complex, Skampari near DC office from 10.30 am onwards.
Accordingly, all those who are interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.

