Tribunal to hold sittings at HC on June 19, 20, 21

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pursuant to the declaration of Jammat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal would hold sittings at High Court Complex, Srinagar on June 19, 20 and 21, 2019, an official spokesman said.

He said the Tribunal is being presided over by Judge Delhi High Court Justice Chander Shekhar.

Accordingly, all those interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned dates for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.