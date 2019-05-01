Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

May 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The recently banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) led by Yasin Malik has been served with a show-cause notice by a tribunal to explain why it would not be confirmed as an unlawful organisation, officials said Wednesday.

The registrar of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court, has served the notice on the JKLF led by Yasin Malik under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and gave the group 30 days to explain why their association, declared as unlawful, be not adjudicated to be so and why an order confirming such declaration be not made under the act.

The tribunal has asked the JKLF to file objections or affidavits, if any, before the next date of hearing, to the registrar of the tribunal located at the Delhi High Court, a Jammu and Kashmir government official said.

The JKLF has also been asked to appear before the tribunal through a duly authorised person on May 30 for further proceedings.

The central government had constituted the tribunal, comprising Justice Chander Shekhar of the Delhi High Court, for adjudicating as to whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the JKLF led by Yasin Malik faction as an "Unlawful Association" as required by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the UAPA.

The central government had declared the JKLF a banned organisation on March 22.