About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

The recently banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) led by Yasin Malik has been served with a show-cause notice by a tribunal to explain why it would not be confirmed as an unlawful organisation, officials said Wednesday.

The registrar of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court, has served the notice on the JKLF led by Yasin Malik under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and gave the group 30 days to explain why their association, declared as unlawful, be not adjudicated to be so and why an order confirming such declaration be not made under the act.

The tribunal has asked the JKLF to file objections or affidavits, if any, before the next date of hearing, to the registrar of the tribunal located at the Delhi High Court, a Jammu and Kashmir government official said.

The JKLF has also been asked to appear before the tribunal through a duly authorised person on May 30 for further proceedings.

The central government had constituted the tribunal, comprising Justice Chander Shekhar of the Delhi High Court, for adjudicating as to whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the JKLF led by Yasin Malik faction as an "Unlawful Association" as required by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the UAPA.

The central government had declared the JKLF a banned organisation on March 22.

Latest News

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

May 01 | Agencies
Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

May 01 | Agencies
Dismissed BSF jawan

Dismissed BSF jawan's nomination papers rejected

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

May 01 | Riyaz Bhat
15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

May 01 | Agencies
BJP disapprove Sena

BJP disapprove Sena's demand for ban on Burqas

May 01 | Agencies
PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

May 01 | Javid Sofi
Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

May 01 | Agencies
New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

May 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

May 01 | RK Online Desk
UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

May 01 | Javid Sofi
China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

              

The recently banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) led by Yasin Malik has been served with a show-cause notice by a tribunal to explain why it would not be confirmed as an unlawful organisation, officials said Wednesday.

The registrar of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court, has served the notice on the JKLF led by Yasin Malik under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and gave the group 30 days to explain why their association, declared as unlawful, be not adjudicated to be so and why an order confirming such declaration be not made under the act.

The tribunal has asked the JKLF to file objections or affidavits, if any, before the next date of hearing, to the registrar of the tribunal located at the Delhi High Court, a Jammu and Kashmir government official said.

The JKLF has also been asked to appear before the tribunal through a duly authorised person on May 30 for further proceedings.

The central government had constituted the tribunal, comprising Justice Chander Shekhar of the Delhi High Court, for adjudicating as to whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the JKLF led by Yasin Malik faction as an "Unlawful Association" as required by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the UAPA.

The central government had declared the JKLF a banned organisation on March 22.

News From Rising Kashmir

;