Tribunal issues show cause notice to JKLF

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi has issued a show cause notice to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front led by Mohammad Yasin Malik) asking them to explain why their association, declared as unlawful, be not confirmed so under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In a communiqué issued from Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, JKLF-Y has been served a notice under sub-section (2) of Section 4 of the Act giving them 30 days to explain why their association, declared as unlawful, be not adjudicated to be so and why an order confirming such declaration be not made under section 4(3) of the Act.

The Tribunal has asked JKLF-Y to file objections/reply affidavits, before the next date of hearing of the Tribunal, to the Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal in Room No. 104, First Floor, ‘A’ Block Delhi High Court. The Registrar has also asked for true English Translation in case the objections/reply and documents are in regional language.

The Tribunal in its communication has asked JKLF-Y to appear through a duly authorized person before the Tribunal on 30th May, 2019 at 3:00 PM in Court Room No. 26, Extension Block, Delhi High Court for further proceedings.

The Government of India (GoI) had constituted a Tribunal comprising Justice Chander Shekhar, Judge of the High Court of Delhi, for adjudicating as to whether there is sufficient cause for declaring Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction) (JKLF-Y) as an “Unlawful Association” as required by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the said Act.

The GoI had earlier in an order declared JKLF-Y an “Unlawful Association” on 22nd March, 2019 vide Notification No. S O 1403 (E).