Tribal welfare schemes need to be given traction to show results: Advisor Ganai

June 15, 2019 | Agencies

Expressing serious concern over under-utilization of funds allocated for the upliftment of tribal population in Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has issued directions to the Tribal Affairs Department to accelerate spending under its different schemes of the State and Central Governments, an official spokesman said Saturday afternoon.

The Advisor said the schemes envisaged for development of tribal population should show discernible change on ground so that they get access to key services like education, health, roads, jobs, agriculture and allied sectors.

He made these observations while reviewing the functioning of the Tribal Affairs Department. Secretary Tribal Affairs, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Director Tribal Affairs, Mushtaq Ahmad and other senior officers of the Department attended the meeting.