Tribal Culture: The social heritage of Jammu Kashmir

In anthropological literature, tribe is a composite society, more or less homogenous— with common language, culture, customs, political organization, etc.
The nomenclature ‘tribe’ is a ‘colonial construction’, because the character of this group was consolidated by the British through the process of classification and enumeration.
Thus the characteristic features of a tribe can be inferred as a social unit with: a definite territory or a claim to occupying a common territory, a common name, a common dialect, a common culture, a shared behavioural pattern of an endogamous group, common taboos, existence of distinctive cultural, social and political systems and economic self-sufficiency.
Tribal Culture is the expression of and distinctiveness in their social organisation, language, rituals, and festivals.
Gujjars and Bakarwals is the third largest community in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. They constitute 11.9 percent of the total population in the state according to the census of India, 2011.
Gujjars and Bakarwals population is highest in the Jammu region followed by the Valley of Kashmir. Gujjar have their costumes, traditions, food habits, living habits and arts, and crafts.
Gojri language is the language of all the Gujjar and Bakarwal, an Indo-Aryan language written in the Arabic script. The Gujjar and Bakarwal of Jammu and Kashmir have managed to retain their language which continues to be akin to Rajasthani rather than Pahari.
Grierson -was of the opinion that the Gojri spoken by the Gujjars of the submontane districts of the Punjab and Kashmir was allied to Rajasthani. Gojri one of the oldest and significant languages of the South Asian Sub Continent.
According to a current analysis the Gojri language is the first language of 20 million people in South Asia and nearly eight million people in India majority of them in the Jammu and Kashmir State.
GujjarBakarwal mostly wear ShalwarQamiaz, Vaskat, Angoo and Pagheri (Headgear) while their Women folk Wear long Gown called Jubo, Pheerni, Shawl, Cap and Jotti, Jora. DodhiGujjar wear “Pagh” Qameiz and Tehmad while their ladies wear Shirt with strips Choridarshalwar and Jotti.
The dress of the Gujjars and Bakarwals is quite different from the Kashmiris and Dogras. Gujjar and Bakarwal men and women wear salwar-kameez known as suthan and the kameez as peherni or kurti. Gujjar and Bakarwal men also wear a jacket known as Vasket on the kameez, their turban is known as Patka.
In the winter men also wear a coat, and shawl known as chadri, to keep warm in the bitter cold. Women wear a chuni known as chipri with their salwarkameez.
A smaller triangular scarf mainly worn by the younger women is kasawa. The embroidered cap worn by the Gujjar and Bakarwal women is aptly called as lachka.
Due to changing agricultural system in the cropping pattern food habits for many of the communities undergone some changes and it was noticed in the Gujjar and Bakarwal community too. Maize with ghee is the staple food of the mountainous peoples particularly Gujjar and Bakarwal as it gives the warmth and strength which the body is needed especially in winter.
Mostly they depend on milk products as their staple food besides cereals, wheat and maize. They may be vegetarians and non-vegetarians as well.
The favourite dishes of Gujjar and Bakarwal are "Maki ki Roti" Ganhar / Sarsoonka Sag, Lassi, Kalari, Karan, noon chai and milk, roti of wheat flour, rice and Lipton tea too.
Many festivals celebrated by the Gujjars and Bakarwals are common among the Muslim brothers from Kashmir but few of them also celebrate non-Muslim like Baiskahi, lighting lamps on the graves and shrines which are very close to the Hindus of north India. Festivals are of part and parcel for Gujjar and Bakarwal tribal community.
The Gujjar and Bakarwal are strict Muslims of a deeply religious nature and often visit shrines and follow peers. Most of the Gujjar and Bakarwal grow their symbolic beard and moustache as compared to other Kashmiris. They seem to be rather proud of these external statements, caressing their beards lovingly or decisively every now and then.
It is quite clear that still most of the Gujjars and Bakarwals population is living in the joint families and few are living in the single families. If we have a close look on the family size, most of the families having more than 10 family members.
Majority of them observe marriage within the caste, less marriages are performed by love. But they prefer early marriage of their sons and daughters due to mass illiteracy, orthodoxy, outcaste threat and allied factors.
The Gujjars are a pastoral tribe of Northern India. They lead a pastoral life moving with hoards of buffaloes, cows, sheep, horses etc. from high altitude to low hills during winter and from lowlands to highlands during the summer months.
Besides rearing domestic animals, milking, weaving and selling the products to earn their living. The Gujjars migrate to the Dhars (mountains) during summer and wander down in winter.
The Gujjars build their deras (huts) with grass leaves and wood available in the forest. These huts are temporary and are destroyed or abandoned after they change their grazing tracts.
The BanharaGujjars mainly live in "Kullas" made from Special type of Grass, While Bakerwals live in temporary Doharas and in Tamboos. Settled Gujjars mainly live in "Kothas" or Douks. They enjoy the right of grazing with a formal permit in the forests. The Gujjar sell milk and its products to earn their living.
The State of J&K has five big Sub-Tribe of Gujjars which include: Banhara / DodhiGujjars, BakarwalGujjars, AlahiwalGujjars, KanhariGujjars, and Semi-nomad Gujjars.
Now tribal communities are aware of education and its value but it is sad that their own new generation who are highly educated youths are not that much aware of their own tribal culture and practices.
Due to the tread of modernisation in these tribal villages, the tribals’ perceptions, thoughts, food habits, daily life styles, dresses, festivals, rule and rituals, the eco- friendly, nature related culture etc., are all deteriorating due to the impact of modernisation.
The traditional culture of tribes of J&K can be viewed as relic in the modern world. So it is the need of hour that tribal cultures and traditions need to be preserved.
These are our indigenous cultures and traditions and if we do not take the effort to preserve them then we would lose a life that was once an integral part of our everyday existence.
The goals should be to let people develop along the lines of their own ingenuity and avoid imposing anything on them and to encourage their traditional art and culture. There is a need to protect and promote these tribal traditions or they will be lost forever.
The customs, folklore, art, history, tradition and the awareness of indigenous knowledge should be preserved so that the future generation won’t be deprived of this unique culture and social heritage.
