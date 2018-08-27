Tribal couple allegedly kidnapped in Kathua, brutalized

Abductors shoot videos of torture; Police clueless
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu:
A couple , who had entered into an inter-community marriage recently, have allegedly been abducted by the family members of the girl in the Kathua district of Jammu division.
A video has gone viral on social media about a youth who is being brutally assaulted after being hanged upside down from a tree at an unknown location in Jammu division after his abduction along with his newly-wedded wife.
Social media in Jammu is abuzz with the two sensational videos recorded at some unknown locations where the youth namely Showkat Ali son of Kaju Ali resident of Village Manyari, Tehsil Hiranagar District Kathua was tied with the rope and was beaten up with a baton in open fields and in second video, the same youth is hanged upside down from a tree.
The spine chilling video shows the youth being brutally assaulted by the abductors for allegedly marrying a girl from another community against the will of her parents. The matter has been reported to the police after it was brought to the notice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court but Kathua police have, so far, failed to trace the abducted couple even as threat to their lives are visible.
The youth namely Showkat Ali, who is wearing a yellow dress, had married the girl from another community after they fell in love with each other. The newly wedded couple appeared before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu on August 14 and recorded their statement. The girl, according to their advocate, informed the court that she had married Showkat willfully even as her family was against their marriage.
The court also directed SHO Rajbagh police station to record statement of the couple under 164 before CJM, Jammu, said the senior advocate, further adding on August 16 or August 17, they (the victim couple) were kidnapped by the relatives of the girl.
The court has sought detailed report about the kidnapping in the next hearing scheduled on August 31. The high court had granted them protection but the couple were allegedly kidnapped in broad day light when they were returning after attending their proceedings at High Court, Jammu.
“The video itself shows that Showkat Ali and girl can be killed anytime by their abductors in view of their marrying contrary to the wishes of parents of the girl,” wrote a well-known senior lawyer Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed when he shared the video of kidnapping.
While seeking intervention of Director General of Police, SP Vaid, the senior lawyer further writes on his Facebook post that State High Court in a Habeas Corpus Petition filed by Kaju Ali father of Shokat Ali has directed SSP Kathua to ensure protection of life and limbs of the tribal couple presently under illegal confinement.
The State High Court has fixed August 31, 2018 as the next date of hearing and has also directed SSP Kathua to file a detailed report in the matter. However, the police have failed to trace the kidnapped couple.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Dr SD Singh Jamwal told Rising Kashmir that police will solve the case. “The family should approach the police, we will resolve the case,” he added.