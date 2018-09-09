Trekkers’ death condoled

Governor expresses grief
Rising Kashmir News Srinagar, September 8:
Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the sad demise of two trekkers Naveed Jeelani, a Jr. KAS Officer and Adil Shah, both of whom were part of a trekking team which was hit by rocks while descending from the Kolahoi glacier.
Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. He has wished speedy recovery to those injured in this unfortunate incident.
Adventure bodies express shock
In a joint condolence meeting held here today the members of different adventure organizations including J&K Ski & Mountaineering Association, Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir, Srinagar District Winter Games Association, Cliffhangers, Highland Excursions, Highland Journeys, Adventure Call, Kashmir adventures, Snowman Expeditions, Mountain Magic and Winter Games Association of J&K expressed their deep grief and sorrow for the tragic death of two young promising climbers, Adil Shah (Engineer) and NaveedJeelani (KAS officer) during their climbing expedition to Kashmir’s highest peak, Mount Kolahoi in Lidder valley of South Kashmir yesterday. The meeting was presided over by Muhammad Yusuf, President JKSMA. In his message RaufTramboo, President ATOAK has felt Very sad for their tragic death and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to all family members to bear the irreparable loss. Rauf is presently in Jammu attending a Seminar on Adventure Tourism at Jammu University.
The members present in the meeting expressed their shock to hear about this sad incident in which we have lost two precious lives while climbing Mt Kolahoi, Both of them were very bright adventurists and were contributing immensely to adventure sports and recreation tourism. Their death is not only a loss to their families but to entire adventure sports fraternity especially to all the members of the JKMHC and Alpine Adventurers Club.. At this hour of grief and sorrow we stand in solidarity with the families of deceased, the statement read. The meeting also expressed its sympathy with Hazik who is critically injured. Hakeem MohamadYousuf said that ATOAK, Pahalgam Chapter has also rushed its team for rescue and evacuation.
Condolence meeting held at ET complex
A condolence meeting was Saturday held at Excise Taxation Complex, Solina to condole the tragic demise of a young KAS officer Naveed Jeelani.
The meeting was chaired by Excise Commissioner Talat Pervez Rohella and attended by President KAS officer's Association Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Publicity Secretary Waseem Raja and other executive body members.
A large number of officers and officials of the Excise Taxation Department participated in the condolence meeting.
While expressing grief and shock over the tragic demise of the officer, Talat Pervez and others prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.
The KAS Association also expressed grief over the sad demise of the young officer and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased officer.
Those present in the meeting described the deceased as an upright officer and a humble and God fearing person.
Pertinent to mention that Naveed Jeelani met with an accident while on a trekking expedition to Mount Kolohai in Pahalgam yesterday.
Another person namely Adil Shah also died in the accident, while another member of the crew was seriously injured.
Advisor Ganai, Secy tourism express grief
Advisor to Governor Khursheed A Gania, Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel and the Department of Tourism has expressed the shock and grief over the news of the death of two trekkers Adil Shah and KAS officer Naveed Jeelani who are feared to have died during their expedition to Mount Kolahoi.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani expressed grief about the tragic incident.
The employees of the department also expressed deep shock and sadness over the tragic incident.