Trekker group meets accidents, 2 dead

Shafat Mir

Anantnag, Sep 07:

Two persons including a Kashmir Administrative Service officer died and nine others sustained injuries when they came under a rolling rock at Kolahai in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
An official said a group of nine persons including three ponny walas were trekking to Mount Kolahai in Pahalgam range where they met an accident, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to nine persons.
The deceased were identified as a KAS officer Naveed Jeelani of 2015 batch and Adil Shah of the Alpine Group.
The injured were identified as Arshid Major, Hazik Beigh, Tousa Baba and Abdul Majid Rather.

 

