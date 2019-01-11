About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Trekker dies of cardiac arrest during Chadar trek

Published at January 11, 2019 12:24 AM 0Comment(s)204views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar, Jan 10

A Mumbai resident died of cardiac arrest during Chadar Trek in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region, officials said Thursday.
The body was found when the Indian Air Force launched an air rescue this morning, they said.
Daval Suresh Shah, a resident of Mumbai, suffered cardiac arrest near Tibb Cave on Chadar Trek in Leh district, the officials said.
The body was airlifted to Leh Air Force Station, the officials said.
Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan has asked the Leh deputy commissioner to complete legal formalities so that the body be sent to Mumbai, they said. PTI

 

