Trek to Mohanmarg peak held

June 19, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Twenty five senior athletes participated in a trekking expedition to Mohanmarg in Ganderbal.

The participants assembled at New Colony Sopore at 5:30 am where from they proceeded towards Anderwan village of Ganderbal.

They trekked 10 kilometers uphill for six hours to reach Mohanmarg meadow of Ganderbal overlooking Sindh valley and north Kashmir.

The trekkers expressed happiness over their participation in the unique trek.

The expedition was organised by Peaks Alpine Adventure Club of Sopore.