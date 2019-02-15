Treat us at par with KPs: HC rejects petition of Sikhs

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday rejected the petition of Kashmiri Sikh community on a ground that the petition sans merit so far as challenge to the vires of SRO 425 dated 10th October 2017 is concerned.
The petition filed by the Kashmiri Sikh Community seeking to treat them at par with Kashmiri Pandits—staying in valley, for the purposes of providing the employment pursuant to the Prime Minister’s Package of Return and Rehabilitation.
The Court of Justice Sanjeev Kumar while directing the respondents to proceed in the matter in accordance with law rejected the petition.
However, the Court said that the impugned government order no.96-DMRRR of 2017 dated 13 November 2017 is held unsustainable in law and is accordingly, quashed as “for the same has the effect of modifying the Statutory Rules which is impermissible.”
“All the posts created in pursuance to the Prime Minister’s Package for Return and Rehabilitation is required to be filled up as per the Rules of 2009 and in no other manner,” Justice Kumar said.
The petition states that the petitioners are aggrieved of special dispensation in the matter of employment given in favour of Kashmiri Pandits, living in Kashmir Valley, by amending J&K Migrants (Special Drive) Recruitment Rules 2009 in terms of SRO 425 dated 10th October 2017.
It further states that petitioners are also aggrieved by the subsequent Government Order, issued by government authorities bearing no.96-DMRR&R of 2017 dated 13th November 2017.
It is asserted that SRO 425 dated 10th October 2017, whereby the Rules of 2009 have been amended violates the equality clause, bedrock of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, by treating the Sikh Community staying in Kashmir Valley differently than the similarly placed Kashmiri Pandits, for the purposes of extending the Prime Minister’s Employment Package.
The Court after going through the record said that that filling up of the posts as defined in Rule 2 (e) of the Rules of 2009 as amended vide impugned SRO, which are sanctioned by the State from time to time under the Prime Minister’s package for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants, is regulated by the Rules of 2009, which are statutory in character, having been issued by the Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Section 124 of the Constitution of J&K.
The Court said that the SRO, as amended, makes a provision for Kashmiri Pandit community by treating them at par with the migrants and, therefore, takes care of their rehabilitation.
“It is equally true that the implementation of the Rules of 2009 as amended would pose some difficulty in allocating one job per family for this community of Kashmiri Pandits, staying in the Valley,” Justice Kumar said.
Court further remarked that the government order can supplement, but cannot supplant the Statutory Rules and, therefore, without effecting appropriate amendment in the Rules and providing for a separate allocation of posts for Kashmiri Pandits, the respondents could not have set apart 500 posts to be filled up in the manner provided in the impugned Government order.
It was observed by the Court that if the Government Order impugned is allowed to stand, it would mean that not only Kashmiri Pandit community would be entitled to one job per family to be provided by the Government from out of 500 posts created under the Prime Minister’s Package and set apart for the purpose, but it would also entitle them to compete with other migrants for rest of 2500 posts under the Rules of 2009.