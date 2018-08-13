Treasuries locked in Anantnag, employees protest

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The JK Accounts employees Association conducted a one-day convention on 9/08/2018 at the Director Accounts & Treasuries premises to lay stress on the long pending issues.
It was decided in one voice that fraternity would be constrained to take extreme steps like strike if their genuine demands are not conceded.
Speaking on the occasion leaders from both the provinces of JK expressed dismay over the lackluster attitude of the authorities towards addressing their demands which are pending there for quite a long time.
The prominent demands of the fraternity are as under:
1. De-linking of KAS from Accounts Service.
2. Maintenance of 50:50 promotion quota at all levels
3. Restoration of pay parity with Indian Audit & Accounts Service.
4. Career Assured Progress Scheme for accounts Personnel.
5. Cadre Review.
6. Increasing the quota of selection scale to WOW: & reducing the qualifying service to 07 years in favour of Accounts officers (Rank & file)
08. Advance increment for qualifying SAC~l & SAC ll
09. Relaxation of qualification bar in respect of the compassionate appointees under SRO 43
9. Amendments in SRO 78 Dated; 09/ 03/ 2016.
In the backdrop of recent development under which most of the demands of other category of employees of the state have been already acceded to and the demands of Accounts personnel have once again been left out.
There is hence a genuine cause of concern for accounts fraternity to feel further aggrieved & alienated. As such mitigation of the same has been impressed upon in the Convention.
Therefore JK Account’s Employees Association invites the attention of the authorities to address their demands at an earliest lest accounts fraternity has no other option but to proceed on Strike.
In the meantime, it has been decided that all accounts personnel Will observe one day's mass casual leave on 13/08/2018 and if no headway is made towards fulfilling demands of the cadre the programme of agitation will follow. (KNS)