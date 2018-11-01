Treasure of Kashmiri stories has fewer readers: Prof Rahi

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 31:
A two-day conference titled ‘Kashur-i-Afsanuk Surat-i-Haal’ to discuss various aspects of Kashmiri short stories organized by the J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) Wednesday began here at Tagore Hall.
The inaugural function was presided over by the noted writer and scholar, Jnanpith Awardee, Prof Rehman Rahi. Eminent short story writer, historian and broadcaster, Avtar Krishan was the chief guest on this occasion, while as eminent scholar Prof. Shafi Shoaq, Secretary Academy, Dr Aziz Hajni and Zaffar Muzafar, Chief Editor Kashmiri Encyclopaedia were also in the presidium.
Prof. Rahi said during his young age he wrote many Urdu short stories which were appreciated by the readers. “Kashmir has produced dozens of short story writers in the past as well as in present era but the readership has declined now,” Rahi said. He appreciated the Academy for conducting such events for the contribution of Kashmir literature.
“We have an immense treasure of Kashmiri short stories written during the past and present by our eminent and young fiction writers,” Rahi said. He said despite writing hundreds of short story books in Kashmiri, there is poor response from the readers.
In his welcome address, Dr Hajni described in detail the activities performed by the Academy in connection with the promotion and Development of regional languages of the state especially Kashmiri language. He said, “We have an immense treasure of Kashmiri short stories already written and also being written during the present period by our eminent and young fiction writers.”
He said the conference is an important part of those sincere efforts in which the overall scenario of Kashmiri Language with special reference to short story writing will be discussed threadbare. Prof Shafi Shoq presented the keynote address of the conference in which he gave the details of prominent Kashmiri Short Stories written so far and also referred to some important names in this field.
A few publications in Kashmiri brought out by JKAACL were also released on the occasion including a special issue of Kashmiri Shreeza on Gh Nabi Nazir, Kashmiri translation of Zakheerat-ul-Malook, Nawjawan Number of Soan Adab Kashmiri and a monograph on Master Zind Koul.
Chief Guest, A K Rehbar in his unique way and diction described in detail the beginning of Short Story in Kashmiri Language. Prof Rehman Rahi in his presidential address congratulated the Secretary Academy and his Editorial Staff for organizing the conference on an important issue like the scenario of Kashmiri Short Story. Proceedings of the inaugural session were conducted by Dr Syed Iftikhar Ahmad Assistant Editor while Zafar Muzafar Chief Editor Kashmiri Encyclopaedia presented vote of thanks.
The first session of the conference was held on the topic “The Beginning of Kashmiri Short Story- First Phase”. It was a penal discussion in which Farooq Masoodi, A.K.Rehbar, Prof Gulshan Majeed and Dr Roop Krishan Bhat participated while Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq moderated the proceedings. Some participants from the audience asked some questions to the panel which were answered by them satisfactorily.
The second session of today’s proceedings consisted of ‘Short Story reading session’, presided over by Dr Rafiq Masoodi, former Secretary JKAACL in which Rasheed Rashid, Mohiudin Reshi, Shahid Delnavi and Yousuf Jahangir presented their Short Stories while as Majeed Aasmi, Barkaat Nida and Dr G.N. Haleem evaluated these stories. Some participants from the audience also took part in the discussion. This session was conducted by Dr Shabnam Rafiq, Assistant Editor.
The proceedings of the conference were attended by a galaxy of writers, scholars, poets, journalists and artists including some eminent personalities like Prof Muhammad Zaman Azurda, Gh. Nabi Aatish, Abdal Mehjoor, Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Shabir Mujahid, Gh Rasool Josh, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Aijaz Gh Mohammad Laloo, Ab. Ahad Hajini, Sadu Din Saidi, Aijaz Kakroo, Shabnam Tilgami, Zahir Banhali, Jan Mohammad Azad, Nayeem Kashmiri,Dr Hasrat Hussain, Gh Nabi Shaheen, Mohiudin Aajiz, Roohi Jan, Gulshan Badrani, Shamshad Kralwari, Tanha Nizami, Maqbool Ferozi, Inayat Gul, Zameer Ansari, Mohammad Yousuf Dilbar. Bashir Zair, Izhar Mubashir, Nisar, Nisarun Nabi, Ali Eliyas, Wali Mohammad Khoshbash, Noor Din Hosh, Ayub Sabir, Nazeer Josh, Majeed Masroor, Gh Mohiudin Mir, Rehana Kousar, Shair Khan, Khursheed Khamosh, G.R. Hasrat Gada, Jeelani Kamran, Mohammad Yousuf Shaheen, Irfan Yitoo, Baba Abid.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com