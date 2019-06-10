TRC grade separator

June 10, 2019 | Dear Editor,

The recently inaugurated grade separator or flyover at TRC will prove to be a failure. In the last couple of weeks we have seen severe traffic jams despite some traffic plying on the flyover. It is because the flyover was not built to help the traffic but to ensure smooth traffic for VIP vehicles moving to and fro from Circuit House. Earlier, these vehicles used to get blocked at the intersection but now they bypass it. There is huge rush of traffic moving towards the Abdullah bridge and away from it. The flyover does not come in handy in any way to ease the congestion on the bridge. Vehicles continue to come from Lal Chowk and move towards Sonwar as they are not allowed on the flyover. These vehicles have to intersect the vehicles coming from JK Bank main branch road. After spending so much of money, the flyover has proved sheer wastage of resources and failed expectations.

Muntazir Ahmad