TRC football ground upgraded as per International standards

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com reviews inauguration arrangements

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review the arrangements put in place for the forthcoming inauguration of International football Stadium at TRC.

The meeting was informed that the TRC football turf ground has been upgraded as per International standards with facilities like 1200 lux floodlight towers, dressing rooms, toilet facilities, and other modern amenities.

Divisional Commissioner took stock of the arrangements for drinking water, power supply, medical facilities, sanitation, mobile toilets, traffic management, adequate parking, programme schedule and other arrangements being put in place by the government agencies.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the officers to make sure that all necessary arrangements are made well before in time besides the need for close coordination among different agencies for the successful conduct of inauguration of International football Stadium at TRC.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, DG Youth Services and Sports, Secretary Sports Council, Chief Engineer PHE, Commissioner SMC, SSPs of Srinagar, Traffic & Security, Divisional Sports Officer, Assistant Director Health Services, Assistant Commissioner (Central) Qazi Irfan Rasool and other concerned officers.