Travellers should prefer Kashmir over European countries: Secy Tourism GoI

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Concludes his 3-day tour to Kashmir

After winding up his three-day tour to Kashmir on Saturday, Secretary Ministry of Tourism Government of India Yogendra Tripathi urged the travellers to visit Kashmir instead of European Countries.

He said Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places on Earth which every traveller should visit.

The Union Secretary Tourism arrived here on Thursday and visited Dal Lake, SKICC, Chrar Chinari besides inspected houseboats on the first day.

Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Principal Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) Col JS Dhillon, Principal Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar Qazi Shabir Ahmad, MD J&K Cable Car Corporation Shamim Ahmad and other officers of the tourism department received the Union Secretary and accompanied him to various sites at Srinagar.

He also held a brief meeting with Vice Chancellor Central University Prof. Mehraj-ud-din, University Registrar Prof Fayaz Ahmad and other faculty at Vivanta by Taj Srinagar for joint collaboration in conducting research studies on contemporary themes.

On the second day on Friday, the Union Secretary Tourism visited Gulmarg, Kangdori, Affarwat, Botapathri and also inaugurated adventure courses at Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering. He also held a brief meeting with the representatives of hoteliers at Hotel Khyber and assured them that the Government of India is keen to promote J&K as the choicest tourist destination.

He said under various schemes, GoI has already released Rs 450 crore for implemental of various sanctioned projects.

"As soon as the projects are complete, we will be releasing more funds," he said.

On the third day today, Yogendra Tripathi visited Indian Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar where he chaired a meeting to review the courses being offered and also the facilities for the students.

While stressing on introducing more short term courses at IHM Srinagar for local youth, Tripahti said there are immense opportunities in the hospitality sector.

Principal IHM Srinagar informed him that most of the pass outs from the institute have been placed at big hotel brands in the country and some of them having the entrepreneurial abilities have set up their own business ventures like restaurants and baking units.

Tripathi also interacted with the enrolled students from different parts of the country and expressed satisfaction over the facilities available at the institute.