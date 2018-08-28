Travel trade seek Kashmir promotion in road shows

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 27:
Delegations of the Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK), Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) and Adventure Tour Operators of Kashmir (ATOK) Monday called on the Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai to discuss various issues pertaining to the tourism sector.
The delegations raised several issues including regulation of the registration process of hotels, guest houses and travel agencies, countering negative perception about Kashmir, increasing the budget for publicity besides working on promotion of adventure tourism in Kashmir valley.
The delegation demanded that government should organize travel marts, road and cultural shows outside the State and Country to give wider publicity to the tourism sector.
The Advisor assured them that the government was keen on devising a plan to invite tour operators, eminent personalities like film stars to Kashmir for wider publicity. He added that the guests would be invited for fresh autumn tourism season ahead of Durga Puja holidays.
The tourism players raised the issue of adventure tourism which has vast scope in the State largely because of diverse topography and climate. They said they are facing immense difficulties with respect to resurrecting this segment of tourism in J&K state and needed immediate government intervention to facilitate its rejuvenation.
Assured them of providing every possible help to rejuvenate adventure tourism in the State, the Advisor directed the officials to convene a meeting of all the stakeholders to discuss ways and means to tap the potential of adventure tourism.