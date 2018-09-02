Travel trade felicitate Mahmood A Shah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The travel and hospitality sector facilitation ceremony for former Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah for his services to the tourism industry.
The felicitation ceremony was jointly organised by JKTA, KHAROF, AKTO, TTIG, UTAA, PILTOF on Wednesday evening at Regenta Central Point.
On the occasion, all the heads of the associations spoke at length about the contribution of the Mahmood A Shah to promote tourism of the State untiringly.
They said Mahmood Shah left no stone unturned to promote all the regions of the State at travel marts, road shows, and conferences and through print, electronic media both nationally and internationally.
They also made special mention of introducing social media to promote tourism which, they said, received overwhelming response from locals and also from the travellers.
The travel trade fraternity also mentioned roping in film makers both local experienced, armature and internationally reputed agencies for making short films on known and unknown destinations of the state which has helped in diluting the negative perception about Kashmir and also improving both domestic and foreign footfall to the state.
Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah on the occasion said the he did his best to promote tourism and would also contribute to the promotion of tourism.
He appreciated the efforts of the travel and hospitality sector for promoting Kashmir tourism despite various odds.
Deputy Director Registration Waseem Raja, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar Peerzada Zahoor were also present on the occasion.