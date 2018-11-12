Travel trade bodies demand urgent resumption of Gondola services

‘Cable Car Corporation prolongs maintenance unnecessarily’
‘Cable Car Corporation prolongs maintenance unnecessarily’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Valley’s hotel and travel associations have expressed their resentment over unnecessary delay in resuming the gondola services in Gulmarg which they said has disappointed travellers.
In a joint statement by Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAOF), Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA), Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum (PILTOF), Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO), Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG) and Urban Travel Agents Association (UTAA) said tourists visiting Gulmarg are let down due to closure of the Gondola Services at phase I.
Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation suspended Gondola services on Phase-1 on Oct 30 for maintenance work. It had also suspended its service for over a month earlier also infuriating the local stakeholders and also tourists.
Chairman JKTA Manzoor Pakhtoon said Cable Car Corporation should finish maintenance of the Gondola in a time bound manner.
“If cable car needed maintenance, it has to be done on war footing so that its closure is not prolonged unnecessarily. The tourists visit Gulmarg mainly for Gondola ride and its closure disappoints them,” he said.
It is one of the highest and longest cable-based lift services in the continent, ferrying passengers to and from Gulmarg to Kongdoor station roughly 4,000 meters above sea level.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Cable Car Corporation (JKSCCC) has earned crores of rupees since its inception, thus proving to be the major backbone of the tourism industry of not only valley but to the whole state.
Another travel agent said replacing cabins of the Gondola should not take more than a week or so as government is earning good revenue from this project.
“Government has earned crores of rupees from the project in Gulmarg but it has failed to keep its maintenance. Even if it needs cabin replacements, Cable Car can manage in on war footing in double or triple shirts. It has resources and it can do it for the sake of tourism sector,” he said.
The hotel and travel associations have urged Governor to look in the matter and instruct Cable Car Corporation to complete all the maintenance works in time bound manner.