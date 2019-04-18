Travel in public buses become nightmare for females

April 18, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Young & elderly harass students in overcrowded buses as admin waits for formal complaints

Sadaf (name changed) a college student was getting late on Wednesday to reach her college to appear in the examination and after skipping several overcrowded passenger buses she was compelled to board one congested bus.

20-year-old student Sadaf was not aware of the repercussions of travelling in a crowded bus as she was revising the lessons for the examination.

“I boarded a minibus at 9:30 am and had to reach college by 10:30 am. There was hardly any space in the bus. But I had no alternative but to take the bus as I could have missed my paper,” she said.

Sadaf while boarding the bus found a little space behind the entrance door where she kept standing.

Narrating the ordeal, Sadaf said, “A person almost 45-50 year-old came from another side and stood by me at first. I did not notice anything as I was trying to revising the lessons I had prepared for the examination, but after few minutes I was in a state of shock as he started to molest me.”

“I could not move an inch as I was having no idea what was going on and what to do. I was not able to do anything except shedding tears,” she said.

Sadaf said, “Another person who was sitting on the second seat on the right row of the bus saw me crying and noticed that something was wrong. He offered me his seat and stood by the side of that sick person.”

“We have no private transport and I have no alternative to reach the college but to take a passenger bus,” She said.

Despite government orders to reserve the seats for women folk and ban on overloading in passenger buses there seems to no end to the harassment of females especially students in the public transport and even at public places.

Like Sadaf, another female student Asifa (name changed) was in the similar trouble few weeks ago and was harassed by two youth in a passenger bus while she was travelling from Pampore to Lal Chowk.

Asifa said, “Going to college in an overcrowded passenger bus is like a nightmare for female students. I have witnessed a number of harassment cases and I also have been a victim.”

She said, “Few weeks ago when I boarded the bus, two young people came from two sides and started misbehaving and harassing me. When I asked them to stop misbehaving, instead of stepping back they got agitated and started harassing me by pulling my hair and scarf,” she said.

She said the victims do not want to ‘ruin their dignity’ by speak about such incidents.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Srinagar, Al -Tahir Geelani said, “People don’t come up with complaints. If anybody comes up with a complaint or even if any victim calls I would have initiated action,” he said.

“Ladies special bus is a matter which pertains to RTO and harassment cases pertain to district police,” he added.

Geelani said, “We are working on overloading and due to elections there is shortage of buses but we will overcome it once the elections are over.”

However, Traffic police of Srinagar district said that if anybody is in distress, s/he can call on 0194-2480122, 0194- 2455179 or on 9419059877.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Ikramullah Tak said, “If anybody is denying reserved seats to women folk, they should inform us the vehicle number and we will initiate strict action against the violator. Nobody has come up with any complaint with regard to the issue so far. We have already ordered that the three seats behind the driver are reserved for women folk,” he said.