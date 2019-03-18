About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 18, 2019 |

Travel, hotel associations seek engagement of media houses for tourism promotion

Submit MoU with Advisor Ganai

To revive the tourism industry of the State, Valley’s prominent travel and hotel associations have urged the State government to curb ‘Kashmir Boycott Campaign.

In a joint statement, the associations which chose to be identified as United Tourism Forum said ‘Kashmir Boycott Campaign’ run relentlessly on social media by a travel agent based in Mumbai needs to be stopped immediately.

They urged department of tourism Kashmir to take a legal action against these unscrupulous elements who are hell bent on tarnishing the image of the State.

The Forum submitted these demands to Advisor Khurshid A Ganai for immediate actions.

They also urged advisor to launch consistent advertisement campaign both in National and Regional newspapers published in English and local languages circulated in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The forum also demanded hiring of a reputed Public Relations agency at national and regional levels to counter negative portrayal of Kashmir tourism besides their involvement in promoting and marketing of tourism to our State.

The forum also suggested promotion through short promotional videos in regional electronic media.

They also suggested inviting moderate National Electronic Media to Kashmir on FAM tour on the sidelines of opening of ‘Tulip Garden Festival’.

The Forum said that services of national level tourism and travel associations based in cosmopolitan cities need to be involved for marketing and portraying Kashmir as the safest tourist destination in the country.

It also demanded reinvigorating social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and You tube with fresh content like photographs, recorded feedback of guests who have experienced the best of Kashmir along with short films of various destinations on regular basis.

It further sought interactive press meets with electronic and print media at National and Regional level.

The Forum stressed on meeting with embassies, high commissions of South Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh requesting them to soften their temporary negative advisories.

The memorandum was submitted jointly by KHAROF, TASK, TAAK, HBOA, JKTA, KCC&I, PILTOF, TTIG and AKTO.

 

Latest News

Infant dies in house fire in Baramulla

Infant dies in house fire in Baramulla

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
OIC foreign ministers to meet next week in wake of NZ attacks: Qureshi ...

OIC foreign ministers to meet next week in wake of NZ attacks: Qureshi ...

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
149 political parties registered from Jan to March 2019 in India

149 political parties registered from Jan to March 2019 in India

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
PDP workers are

PDP workers are 'real mujahideen', says Mehbooba

Mar 17 | Agencies
Guv grieved over loss of lives in Ramban road accident

Guv grieved over loss of lives in Ramban road accident

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
J&K Bank to sell stake in PNB Metlife for Rs 185 cr

J&K Bank to sell stake in PNB Metlife for Rs 185 cr

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India

'Suspicious package' forces closure of New Zealand's Dunedin airport

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Couple among three arrested for hacking Facebook account, posting obsc ...

Couple among three arrested for hacking Facebook account, posting obsc ...

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Poll alliance with Congress only after seat sharing agreement: Omar

Poll alliance with Congress only after seat sharing agreement: Omar

Mar 17 | Agencies
Shah Faesal floats new political party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples

Shah Faesal floats new political party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Move ...

Mar 17 | Irfan Yatoo
At least 63 people killed by flash floods in eastern Indonesia

At least 63 people killed by flash floods in eastern Indonesia

Mar 17 | RK Web News
3 killed in train blast in Pakistan

3 killed in train blast in Pakistan

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Husband of slain woman says forgives NZ mosque gunman

Husband of slain woman says forgives NZ mosque gunman

Mar 17 | PTI/AFP
Nine Pakistanis killed in New Zealand terror attacks: Pak FO

Nine Pakistanis killed in New Zealand terror attacks: Pak FO

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiri businessman assaulted, robbed in Kolkata

Kashmiri businessman assaulted, robbed in Kolkata

Mar 17 | RK Online Desk
Man dies, two injured in Uri road accident

Man dies, two injured in Uri road accident

Mar 17 | Noor ul Haq
PSO of former MLC injured in accidental fire in Anantnag

PSO of former MLC injured in accidental fire in Anantnag

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Baramulla man dies, two injured in Udhampur road accident

Baramulla man dies, two injured in Udhampur road accident

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Man dies, three injured in Ramban landslide

Man dies, three injured in Ramban landslide

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
5 Indians confirmed dead in New Zealand terror attacks

5 Indians confirmed dead in New Zealand terror attacks

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 18, 2019 |

Travel, hotel associations seek engagement of media houses for tourism promotion

Submit MoU with Advisor Ganai

              

To revive the tourism industry of the State, Valley’s prominent travel and hotel associations have urged the State government to curb ‘Kashmir Boycott Campaign.

In a joint statement, the associations which chose to be identified as United Tourism Forum said ‘Kashmir Boycott Campaign’ run relentlessly on social media by a travel agent based in Mumbai needs to be stopped immediately.

They urged department of tourism Kashmir to take a legal action against these unscrupulous elements who are hell bent on tarnishing the image of the State.

The Forum submitted these demands to Advisor Khurshid A Ganai for immediate actions.

They also urged advisor to launch consistent advertisement campaign both in National and Regional newspapers published in English and local languages circulated in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The forum also demanded hiring of a reputed Public Relations agency at national and regional levels to counter negative portrayal of Kashmir tourism besides their involvement in promoting and marketing of tourism to our State.

The forum also suggested promotion through short promotional videos in regional electronic media.

They also suggested inviting moderate National Electronic Media to Kashmir on FAM tour on the sidelines of opening of ‘Tulip Garden Festival’.

The Forum said that services of national level tourism and travel associations based in cosmopolitan cities need to be involved for marketing and portraying Kashmir as the safest tourist destination in the country.

It also demanded reinvigorating social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and You tube with fresh content like photographs, recorded feedback of guests who have experienced the best of Kashmir along with short films of various destinations on regular basis.

It further sought interactive press meets with electronic and print media at National and Regional level.

The Forum stressed on meeting with embassies, high commissions of South Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh requesting them to soften their temporary negative advisories.

The memorandum was submitted jointly by KHAROF, TASK, TAAK, HBOA, JKTA, KCC&I, PILTOF, TTIG and AKTO.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;