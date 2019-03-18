Travel, hotel associations seek engagement of media houses for tourism promotion

March 18, 2019 |

Submit MoU with Advisor Ganai

To revive the tourism industry of the State, Valley’s prominent travel and hotel associations have urged the State government to curb ‘Kashmir Boycott Campaign.

In a joint statement, the associations which chose to be identified as United Tourism Forum said ‘Kashmir Boycott Campaign’ run relentlessly on social media by a travel agent based in Mumbai needs to be stopped immediately.

They urged department of tourism Kashmir to take a legal action against these unscrupulous elements who are hell bent on tarnishing the image of the State.

The Forum submitted these demands to Advisor Khurshid A Ganai for immediate actions.

They also urged advisor to launch consistent advertisement campaign both in National and Regional newspapers published in English and local languages circulated in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The forum also demanded hiring of a reputed Public Relations agency at national and regional levels to counter negative portrayal of Kashmir tourism besides their involvement in promoting and marketing of tourism to our State.

The forum also suggested promotion through short promotional videos in regional electronic media.

They also suggested inviting moderate National Electronic Media to Kashmir on FAM tour on the sidelines of opening of ‘Tulip Garden Festival’.

The Forum said that services of national level tourism and travel associations based in cosmopolitan cities need to be involved for marketing and portraying Kashmir as the safest tourist destination in the country.

It also demanded reinvigorating social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and You tube with fresh content like photographs, recorded feedback of guests who have experienced the best of Kashmir along with short films of various destinations on regular basis.

It further sought interactive press meets with electronic and print media at National and Regional level.

The Forum stressed on meeting with embassies, high commissions of South Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh requesting them to soften their temporary negative advisories.

The memorandum was submitted jointly by KHAROF, TASK, TAAK, HBOA, JKTA, KCC&I, PILTOF, TTIG and AKTO.