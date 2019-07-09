Travel, hospitality sector welcome Navin Choudhary as Administrative Secretary Tourism

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Travel and Hospitality Sector has welcomed Government’s decision to appoint Navin Kumar Choudhary as Administrative Secretary Tourism Department.

A joint statement by Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK), Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO), Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum (PILTOF) and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF) said the appointment of Navin Choudhary is a right decision to help improve tourism sector.

TASK Secretary General Ather Yamin said tourism sector is in need of a dynamic leader who will lead from the front to make J&K as one of the preferred tourist destinations of the country.

“Tourism sector is facing tough times. The appointment of Navin Choudhary with the tourism department as Administrative Secretary is a welcome step. We look forward to having his dynamic leadership for the promotion of the tourism sector,” he said.

President TAAK while welcoming his appointment said tourism department badly needs the officers of his repute for aggressive marketing promotion.

President KHAROF Abdul Wahid Malik also welcomed the decision saying Navin’s appointment will help tourism sector in a big way

Gulmarg Tourism Association President Mudasir Mir, Pahalgam Tourist Association Mushtaq Pahalgami also welcomed the decision.