‘Travel, hospitably sector making every effort for tourism revival’

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Secretary Tourism and National Conference Leader hosted an Iftaar Party for the travel and hospitality sector.

The function was held here at Hotel Enco Resort wherein the representatives from Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Houseboat Owners Association, Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance, Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum, Association of Kashmir Tour Operators, Tourist Trade Interest Guild, Domestic Tour Operators Association of Kashmir and Travel Agents Association of India – JK Chapter.

Addressing the members, Farooq Shah expressed concern over the low tourist footfall to Kashmir.

He, however, appreciated the efforts put in by the travel and hospitality sector in attracting travellers to Kashmir despite prevailing situation.

Farooq Shah assured his support to the trade in bringing the sector back on track.