Travel fraternity condole Khanday’s demise

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA), Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum (PILTOF) and Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG) mourned the demise of Mohammad Iqbal Khanday former Chief Secretary of J&K.
In a joint statement by JKTA, PILTOF & TTIG, the spokesperson said that the tourism bodies are sad to hear about the demise of Iqbal Khanday who was one on the refined and erudite bureaucrat.
The trade bodies were associated with Iqbal Khanday since the time he was Director of Tourism, Kashmir and knew his great contribution in promoting J&K as number one tourism destination.
The heads of the associations in their condolence meet held today prayed for peace to the departed soul and forbearance to his family members to bear this irreparable loss, especially Aziz Wani, Ex-MD JKTDC.