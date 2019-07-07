Travel enthusiasts undertake family- expedition from Delhi to Zanskar

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Off Road in association with Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean and Acute Fruit Energizer, has started with its self-drive expedition, Zanskar Overland, to the copper valley.

The 10-day voyage, which is voiced by 95FM Tadka and media partners Rising Kashmir, has begun from Delhi on 6th July and shall wrap up on the 15th of this month.

A group of 15 travel enthusiasts, driving down from Delhi via Srinagar, all the way to Padum (Zanskar, Ladakh) have started on this one-of-a-kind sojourn, already.

Speaking about the event, Ali Sajid (Founder, Kashmir Off Road) said, “This expedition is quiet special, as it is, I guess, the first time that a self-driven, family-expedition, which is coordinated by Road Romeos Expeditions from Delhi, is taking place. We will be joining them from Srinagar onwards. The aim of the journey is to take the participants through a trip of culture, people and lifestyle of Zanskar Valley.”

Over the 10-day journey, the travellers shall be exploring the ancient Buddhist kingdom of Zanskar, hidden deep in the western reaches of the great Himalayas with its vast wealth of ancient monasteries, villages nestling high up on cliffs, high mountain passes and some spectacular views of all the places around. Also, there is a wide array of cultural activities lined up, which will familiarise the tourists with the lifestyle of the people of this ancient vale.

Adding, Ali Sajid said, “This expedition is also an endeavour to promote lesser known tourist destinations of the state. We are hoping to do many more activities like this in the coming years.”