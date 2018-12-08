Travel bodies eye Kashmir promotion at SATTE

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar; Dec 7:
To promote Kashmir Valley and attract travellers, Valley-based tour operators are eying to start aggressive marketing campaign across India starting from South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) travel fair to be held at Greater Noida from January 16 to January 18, 2019
President Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) Mir Anwar said travel and hotel associations get table spaces at J&K tourism pavilion at SATTE which are used by the members for the promotion of their companies and also attract travellers to the State.
“In every association two members participate,” said Anwer.
He said that tourism department needed to start aggressive marketing to promote Kashmir to counter negative perception about the valley.
“We will start our promotional campaigns at an earliest. We will reach out to the maximum travel companies and potential travellers across India,” he said.
TASK President said they have less time to promote winter season and attract travellers to the popular destinations like Gulmarg for skiing and other winter festivals.
Notably, Kashmir has been receiving good number of travllers from South India and the tour operators have also shifting their marketing to South over the past few years.
President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Ashfaq Siddiq Dug said tourism department has booked space in SATTE for various organizations.
“Every travel company will try its best to promote Kashmir at SATTE and at other places,” he said.
Ashfaq said they are hoping for the good tourist arrivals in ground situations remains conducive.
“Mumbai, Gujarat and West Bengal are the main states where we are hoping to attract more travllers from,” he said.
He further added that they will set out for marketing from the last week of December.
Chairman of Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG) Mohammad Akram Siah said that all the associations are taking part in major travel fairs.
“Our TTIG members have taken nine stalls at SATTE to promote our companies and also Kashmir,” he said.
He said that from October, the tourist inflow was also increasing due to extensive marketing by their members.
TTIG chairman said that they will go for a mass marketing including road shows, participation in travel marts to bring tourists to Kashmir.
“Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala and Ahmadabad are the places where we are planning to do marketing,” Siah said.
He said that in February TTIG will also do marketing in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.