Travel agents seek incentives under MDA scheme

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Jan 04:
The tour operators and travel agents have sought incentives under the government's Market Development Assistance (MDA) Schemes for the tourism promotional activities.
President of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Ashfaq Siddiq Dug the state government needs to register their companies as industrial units so that they can also avail benefits of various schemes.
He said the tour operators can do lot of promotional activities if they are marketing campaigns are incentivized.
“Government should register tour operators and travel agents as a unit so that we can avail the benefits given to industrial sector. This will help us go for aggressive marketing within and outside the country,” he said.
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA) Manzoor Pakhtoon said that it was their long pending demand that travel agents promotional activities are incentivized.
“We need these schemes because we already endured with many things like flood, conflict,” he said.
Pakhtoon travel agents are trying their best to promote the tourism products “but there is no scheme for them which will help them during marketing campaigns,” he said.
Chairman Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum (PILTOF), Nasir Shah said travel agents are the prime promoter of the state’s tourism destination and incentives must be given to them for tourism promotional activities.
“Under this scheme there are some incentives given by the Government of India to those people who are associated with promoting their state but unfortunately it is not implemented here from 1998,” Shah said.
He said that this scheme is very important for the tour operators as tourism sector has already suffered a lot due to prevailing conditions in the Kashmir valley.
“We appealed finance department for implementation of MDA because we are marketing under risk. There is no assurance that tourist will visit after promotional activities,” Shah said.
Chairman PILTOF said that they need covering for their losses as they were spending their own money for the tourism promotional activities.