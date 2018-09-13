Travel agents expect good tourist flow from Malaysia

Participate in travel show MATTA in Kua Lumpur
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Valley travel agents have expressed optimism over the arrival of foreign tourist arrivals from South East Asia especially from Malaysia.
The travel agents who participated in the recently concluded travel fair known as MATTA held at Kuala Lumpur said the Malaysian travellers are eager to visit Kashmir in large numbers.
Wasim Siah of Prince Tours, Ishfaq Ahmad of Valley Holidays, Akram Siah of Meena travels,
Masood of Discover Himalya, Tariq Ahmad of Explore Adventure, Arshid of Mughal Holidays and
Irfan of Johansen Travel participated in the MATTA Fair to attract travellers from South East Asia to Kashmir.
Traditionally, the holidayers from Malaysia have been visiting Kashmir in good number.
The tourist influx from Malaysia has also increased over the past few years.
Wasim Siah said Malaysian travellers are fond of visiting Kashmir owing as this is one of the best tourist attractions in India and is also a Muslim majority state.
“We frequently travel to Malaysia and participate in such fairs here as we get good response from the travellers from this country. MATTA Fair is one of the best travel shows where we market our state to the foreign travellers,” said Wasim.