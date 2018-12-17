Travel agents dismayed over their exclusion from budget proposal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has expressed dismay over the recent budget announcement by (SAC )
TAAK in its statement said though a substantial amount has been kept for infrastructure development of government owned tourism properties but there is no clear mention of the funds earmarked for the tourism promotional activities being carried out by the department in the travel and hospitality sector within and outside the country.
President TAAK Ashfaq Siddiq Dug said the budget should keep sufficient funds for the promotional activities through road shows, travel marts and for aggressive national and international media campaign.
“Rs 130 crore has been mentioned for the creation of staff and also for a dedicated cell for tourism promotion. The funds for creating human resource for the promotion is a welcome step but it should have also kept provision of aggressive marketing,” he said.